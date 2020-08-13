William F. "Billy" Boone, 89, of Louisville, formerly of Howardstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence.
William was born July 10, 1931, in Nelson County to the late Clarence and Mary Ellen "Nell" Cissell Boone.
He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Howardstown. He was a farmer all his life until he retired and moved to Louisville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Boone; and a sister, Elsie Boone.
He is survived by his companion and good friend, Verna Lee Young, of Louisville; three sisters, Lillian Rogers, of Louisville, Sister Betty Boone, SCN, of Louisville, and Helen Greenwell, of New Haven; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The William R. Rust Funeral Home, 167 N. Main St., in New Haven. It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.William Rust Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.