William "Curtiss" Ice, 72, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 27, 1947, in Nelson County.
He was a 1965 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School. He served as a FDC guardsman in the KY 2nd battalion 138th Field Artillery, retired from General Electric as a manufacturing engineer, and was a lifelong farmer.
Curtiss, or Papaw, was very proud of his family, and he always put them first. However, he never passed up an opportunity to serve people in need. Curtiss was intelligent, amiable, and downright jolly.
Curtiss was known for his leadership qualities and was past president of Nelson County Beef Producers, treasurer of the Central Kentucky Premier Heifer Sales, active with 4-H, past chairman of Bethlehem School Board, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Dorothy C. Ice; and infant brother, Joseph Ice.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Sue Brady Ice; three children, Cynthia (Gordon) Ice-Bones, of Fishers Ind., Cheryl Ice (Stephen, M.D.) Makk, of Louisville, and Phillip Patrick (Jenny) Ice, of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Elise Katherine Burch, Jack Robert Burch, Ian Gregory Bones, Connor Phillip Burch, Avery Katelyn Ice, Emily Margaret Burch, and Kassidy Anne Ice; seven brothers, Joseph K. (Theresa) Ice, Thomas Raymond (Marie) Ice, Bernard (Sherry) Ice, Bobby (Laura) Ice, Donnie Ice, Eddie (Regina) Ice, and Paul Allen (Shannon) Ice; three sisters, Nancy (David) Miller, Dorothy (Eric) Dant, and Theresa Ann (Gary)Baron; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral Mass will be private at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with a private burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
In lieu of flowers and other donations, please honor Curtiss' life by taking care of others and performing random acts of kindness.
Memorial contributions may go to the donor's favorite charity.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of ?arrangements.
He was a 1965 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School. He served as a FDC guardsman in the KY 2nd battalion 138th Field Artillery, retired from General Electric as a manufacturing engineer, and was a lifelong farmer.
Curtiss, or Papaw, was very proud of his family, and he always put them first. However, he never passed up an opportunity to serve people in need. Curtiss was intelligent, amiable, and downright jolly.
Curtiss was known for his leadership qualities and was past president of Nelson County Beef Producers, treasurer of the Central Kentucky Premier Heifer Sales, active with 4-H, past chairman of Bethlehem School Board, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Dorothy C. Ice; and infant brother, Joseph Ice.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Sue Brady Ice; three children, Cynthia (Gordon) Ice-Bones, of Fishers Ind., Cheryl Ice (Stephen, M.D.) Makk, of Louisville, and Phillip Patrick (Jenny) Ice, of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Elise Katherine Burch, Jack Robert Burch, Ian Gregory Bones, Connor Phillip Burch, Avery Katelyn Ice, Emily Margaret Burch, and Kassidy Anne Ice; seven brothers, Joseph K. (Theresa) Ice, Thomas Raymond (Marie) Ice, Bernard (Sherry) Ice, Bobby (Laura) Ice, Donnie Ice, Eddie (Regina) Ice, and Paul Allen (Shannon) Ice; three sisters, Nancy (David) Miller, Dorothy (Eric) Dant, and Theresa Ann (Gary)Baron; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral Mass will be private at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with a private burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
In lieu of flowers and other donations, please honor Curtiss' life by taking care of others and performing random acts of kindness.
Memorial contributions may go to the donor's favorite charity.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of ?arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from May 29 to May 30, 2020.