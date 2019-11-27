William Kenneth Mattingly, 88, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 26, 1931, in St. Francis. He was a retired employee of Kentucky Cooperage in Lebanon and a Korean War Era veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Diane Mattingly; his father and mother, Edward and Susie Mae Mullins Mattingly; two sisters, Dolores Mae Mattingly and Janice Lee Newton; three brothers, Edward, Rudolph and Thomas Mattingly.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie Smith (Jeff Sims), of Loretto, and Denise Pittman (Rocky), of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52 in Loretto. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Nick Rakes, Luke Smith, Davey Pittman, Derrick Pittman, B.J. Pittman and Blake Pittman.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 28, 2019