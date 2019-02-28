William Kenneth Prewitt, 88, of Shelbyville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Louisville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Kenneth Prewitt.
He was member of Dover Baptist Church, a retired farmer and carpenter and an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roy Elizabeth Prewitt.
Survivors include a son, Kenny Prewitt (Lois), of Shelbyville; grandsons, Eric Wayne Prewitt (JoHanna), Kenneth Aaron Prewitt (Melissa), and Andrew Joseph Prewitt, all of Shelbyville; companion, Doris Riddle, of Shelbyville; three great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Norma Blanche Hardin, of Chaplin; brothers, David Cody Prewitt, of Chaplin, Harold Ray Prewitt, of Bardstown, and James Norris Prewitt, of Lebanon, Tenn.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Early and the Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.
Visitation will be 4 -8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Shannon Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dover Baptist Church, 7327 Dover Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 1, 2019