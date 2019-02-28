William Kenneth Prewitt

William Kenneth Prewitt, 88, of Shelbyville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Louisville.
He was member of Dover Baptist Church, a retired farmer and carpenter and an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roy Elizabeth Prewitt.
Survivors include a son, Kenny Prewitt (Lois), of Shelbyville; grandsons, Eric Wayne Prewitt (JoHanna), Kenneth Aaron Prewitt (Melissa), and Andrew Joseph Prewitt, all of Shelbyville; companion, Doris Riddle, of Shelbyville; three great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Norma Blanche Hardin, of Chaplin; brothers, David Cody Prewitt, of Chaplin, Harold Ray Prewitt, of Bardstown, and James Norris Prewitt, of Lebanon, Tenn.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Early and the Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.
Visitation will be 4 -8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Shannon Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dover Baptist Church, 7327 Dover Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Shannon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
