William H. "Bill" Magruder, 90, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
He was born April 26, 1929, in Deatsville, and was a member of the first graduating class (1948) of Old Kentucky Home High School in Bardstown. He was employed by the A & P Tea Co. for 36 years as a meat cutter and meat manager. He was a member of Highland Park First Baptist Church and a veteran of the Korean War serving on Okinawa.
He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; sons, Larry (Sherri) and David (Larrie) Magruder; grandchildren, Erin Knutson (Adam), Sarah Stewart (Kenny) and Allison Grigsby (Josh); two great grandchildren; sister, Frances Stinnett; and a brother, Allen Ray Magruder (Glenda).
His funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Visitation is noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to Highland Park First Baptist Church or American Diabetes Association.
Fern Creek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 21, 2019