William H. "Bill" Magruder, 90, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

He was born April 26, 1929, in Deatsville, and was a member of the first graduating class (1948) of Old Kentucky Home High School in Bardstown. He was employed by the A & P Tea Co. for 36 years as a meat cutter and meat manager. He was a member of Highland Park First Baptist Church and a veteran of the Korean War serving on Okinawa.

He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; sons, Larry (Sherri) and David (Larrie) Magruder; grandchildren, Erin Knutson (Adam), Sarah Stewart (Kenny) and Allison Grigsby (Josh); two great grandchildren; sister, Frances Stinnett; and a brother, Allen Ray Magruder (Glenda).

His funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation is noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to Highland Park First Baptist Church or American Diabetes Association.

Fern Creek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

