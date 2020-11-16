William Noah Brent Jones, 22, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 29, 1998, in Bardstown. Noah was a student at ECC and an employee at Itsuwa Kentucky and of the Catholic faith.He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ann Moore.He is survived by his mother, Connie Jones Mattingly, of New Haven; siblings, Shana Parrent (Jared Boblett), of Springfield, Madison Mattingly (Nathan Spalding), of Radcliff, Cameryn Mattingly (Mikey Gilpin), of Bardstown, Luke Mattingly, of New Haven; grandfather, Brent Jones Sr., of New Haven; girlfriend, Melody Taylor, of Bardstown; aunts, Roxanne (Paul) Reid, of New Haven, Michelle Taylor, of Radcliff; an uncle, Brent Jones Jr., of New Haven; a niece, Aubree Boblett; a nephew, Dalton Boblett; several cousins and many friends.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with interment in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home.Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.