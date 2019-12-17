William Odell Nalley Sr., 87, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born on Dec. 29, 1931, in Cedar Creek to the late Joseph Odell and Mary Lee Coyle Nalley. Mr. Nalley was a farmer in the Cedar Creek area, a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War and was a long time member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Raye White Nalley; and two sisters, Lettie Geneva Nalley and Otis Marie Nalley.
He is survived by his son, William Odell Nalley Jr., of Bardstown.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Bro. Victor Bramlett officiating. Interment will be in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home.
The family requests expression of sympathy be made to The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 18, 2019