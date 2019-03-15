William Oscar "Bill" Miller, 92, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday March 14, 2019, at Thomas Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore. He was born Oct. 22, 1926, in Nelson County. He was a United States Marine veteran, retired mechanic teacher for Nelson County Vocational School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy A. Miller; a granddaughter, Valerie Miller; his parents, Oscar and Rachel Miller; and two brothers, James Preston Miller and John Wayne Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna Mudd Miller, of Bardstown; a son, David L. (Nancy Ice) Miller; a daughter, Joyce M. (Roger) Skaggs; a son, William R. "Bill" Miller; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Minh Vu will officiate.
Visitation will be noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Thomas Hood Veterans Center.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 16, 2019