William Osso "Bill" Royalty Jr., 76, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Bardstown, passed to his next life Tuesday, Dec. 31, at his home. He was born April 16, 1943, to William Osso Royalty Sr. and Mary Ethel Greenwell Royalty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce Royalty and Brady Royalty.
He is survived his his wife of 52 years, Barbara Jean Spitser Royalty; a daughter, Jennifer Royalty; a son, Jason Royalty; and five grandchildren; five sisters, Barbara (Lee) Reeves, Bonnie Royalty, Sharon Royalty, Sondra (Sam) Hutchins and Carrie Houck; two brothers, David (Rosemary) Royalty and Donald Royalty; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 4, 2020