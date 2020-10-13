William Owen Bradley, 74, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Oct, 10, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born on Nov. 26, 1945, in Bardstown to the late Patrick Henry and Mary Glessie Ball Bradley. He graduated from My Old Kentucky Home High School where he played football and was selected to the 1964 Courier-Journal All State High School Football Squad. He went on to attend Colorado State University in Pueblo, Colo., on a football scholarship. William Owen was a former president of the Nelson County Jaycees (better known as big O), and went on to serve as state director for the Kentucky Jaycees. He was a past president of the Nelson County Young Democrats and ran for Magistrate of Nelson County's 3rd District in 1981 during a short stint in politics. He spent his career of 40-plus years at Barton 1792, retiring as bottling supervisor and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. William Owen was a confidant to many, sharing his life experience and leading others by example, guiding them to a better way of living. He took great joy in spending quality time with his children, grandchildren and extended family.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bonnie Meyer, Muriel Simpson, Jack Bradley, Betty Jean Higginbotham and Joan McCauley.
He is survived by a daughter, Samantha (Billy) Brady, of Bardstown; a son, Shon (Marla) Bradley, of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Emily Bradley, William Bradley and Benjamin Bradley; his siblings, Paul Bradley, Margaret Stidham, Pat Bradley Jr. and Charlotte Bradley.
A Mass of Christian burial will be noon Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris celebrant. Cremation will follow the Mass. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.