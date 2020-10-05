1/1
William Percy "Bill" Meredith
1977 - 2020
William Percy "Bill" Meredith III, 43, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 2, 1977, in Elizabethtown. Bill was a nurse for several years and was a clinical manager for Hosparus Health Louisville, a U.S. Army veteran and was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his wife, Cori Wallace Meredith; four sons, William Percy "Will" Meredith, Ian Ruxton Meredith, Jackson Creed Meredith and Nohl Thomas Meredith, all of Leitchfield; his mother and stepfather, Joyce and David Goben, of Lewisport; his father and stepmother, William Percy (Becky) Meredith II, of Elizabethtown; and his brother, Christopher Robert "Chris" (Amanda) Meredith, of Elizabethtown.
The funeral will be 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with interment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy go to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
