William "BoBo" Phillips
1935 - 2020
William "BoBo" Phillips, 85, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 16, 1935. He was an employee of The Old Stables for more than 20 years and was a lifelong member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Susie Phillips; one daughter, Sarah "Jeannie" Green; one son, Johnny Phillips; two brothers, William David and James Phillips; four sisters, Nannie Thompson, Beatrice Green, Mary Frances and Mary Louise Phillips.
He has left to mourn one son, Billy Phillips, of Elizabethtown, three daughters, Diane Taylor, of Louisville, Charmaine Phillips, of Radcliff, and Patricia Payne, of Bardstown; one brother, Robert Phillips (Carlene); and one sister, Martha Ann Phillips, both of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. 
The funeral will be noon Monday, July 13, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Tom Clark will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Monday, July 13, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
