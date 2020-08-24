1/1
William Price "Bill" Mackin
1934 - 2020
William Price "Bill" Mackin, 85, of Samuels, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Samuels to the late Benedict Michael and Pearl Agnes Weathers Mackin. Bill was retired from Heaven Hill Distillery and loved to play golf and softball. He and his family mowed the grass for St. Gregory Cemetery and Church for many years. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. In April, Bill and his wife celebrated 65 years of marriage. He was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Allie Cecil, Mary Elizabeth Mackin, Sister Grace Mackin, Aline De Mar and Marie Mackin; and five brothers, Jim, Leo, Joe, Charles and Richard Moore Mackin.
Bill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Laverne Cecil Mackin; four daughters, Clara (Willy) Fulkerson, of Cox's Creek, Anita (Jim) Rummage, of Bardstown, Margaret "Peggy" Mackin (Greg Parker), of Louisville, Sonja (Dennis) Thompson, of Shepherdsville; four sons, Gary Mackin, of Willisburg, Lee (Judy) Mackin, Alan Mackin, Craig (Sherri) Mackin, all of Bardstown; his sister, Patricia Mackin Mattingly, of Louisville; his brother, Francis "Happy" (Emma) Mackin, of Samuels; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Eve celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gregory Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Gregory Catholic Church.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
