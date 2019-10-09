William R. Marksbury, 83, of Cox's Creek, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Baptist Health.
He was a retired employee of General Electric, farmer, an Army veteran, and a member of Riverview Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Elizabeth Sutton Marksbury; brothers, Russell, James Charles, Lorraine and Donald Marksbury; two sisters, Virginia Lutes and Margaret Taylor.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty Marksbury; one daughter, Cindy Pile; two sons, Greg and Tony Marksbury; one sister, Shirley Bowman; a brother, Eddie Marksbury Jr.; four grandchildren, Justin Pile, Andrew Pile, Nick Marksbury and Brett Marksbury; along with three great-grandchildren, Annslee, Tristan and Chase Marksbury.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 10, 2019