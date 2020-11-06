1/1
William Ray Thompson
William Ray Thompson, 69, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was an employee of the Jim Beam Distillery, where he worked in the warehouse.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Joseph "Joey" Thompson; his parents, Henry and Lillie Lewis Thompson; and a sister, Dolly Tipton.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne Newton Thompson; stepchildren, Lee Ann (Johnny) Beavers, of Bardstown, Daniel Harned, of Boston, and David (Linda) Harned, of Louisville; brothers, Tommy Thompson, of Boston, and James Thompson, of Indiana; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services were 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Little Brick Cemetery.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Boston was in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
