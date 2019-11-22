Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert "Dakota" Hagan. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

William Robert "Dakota" Hagan, 23, of Balltown, passed away at the University of Louisville Hospital, in Louisville. I held my sweet Dakota's hand for the last time on Nov. 19, 2019. I know his daddy was waiting at Heaven's gates with open arms. Our hearts are completely shattered and our lives, as we know it, will never be the same. "Live, laugh and love lots" are the words Dakota lived by. Dakota had a contagious smile that could light up the night. He was born March 29, 1996, in Nelson County to James Clifford "Jamie" Hagan and Jessica Lee "Jess" Downs. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

Besides his father he was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by his grandparents, Bobby and Terry Guthrie Hagan and his great nana Mary Elizabeth Downs.

He is survived by his mother, Jess (Wes) Wheatley; a son, Aiden Prater and the mother of his son, Samantha Prater; four brothers, Colten, Cole and Cane Wheatley, and Daniel (Stefanie) Kerr; his maternal mamaw, Sharon Downs; his G-Deb, Debrah Crowe; aunt Christine Mattingly, aunt Allison Hagan O'Daniel (Stuart) and his uncle, Rick Hagan (Jennifer).

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Thomas in St. Teresa Hall with the Rev. Jason Harris as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, with 7 p.m. prayers and Monday from 8:30- to 10:30 a.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.

is in charge of arrangements.



