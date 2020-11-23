William Robert "Bobby" Stone III, 65, of Cox's Creek, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Robert Stone II.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah "Debie" Bishop Stone; a daughter, Lydia Stone James, of Cox's Creek; and his mother, Shirley Hammonds Stone, of Brooks.
The family followed Bobby's wishes for cremation and a memorial service will be noon, Saturday, Nov. 28, at Mount Washington Church of God. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.