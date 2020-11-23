1/
William Robert "Bobby" Stone III
William Robert "Bobby" Stone III, 65, of Cox's Creek, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Robert Stone II.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah "Debie" Bishop Stone; a daughter, Lydia Stone James, of Cox's Creek; and his mother, Shirley Hammonds Stone, of Brooks.
The family followed Bobby's wishes for cremation and a memorial service will be noon, Saturday, Nov. 28, at Mount Washington Church of God.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
