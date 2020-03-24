Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

William Stanley Hicks, 90, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Holy Cross, surrounded by his wife and family members after a courageous fight with cancer. He leapt from the arms of earthly love into the arms of Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Oscar Hicks and Anna Mae Greenwell Hicks; and two brothers, Joseph Harold Hicks and Charles Robert Hicks.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Ann (Simpson) and their seven children. William Edward (Eddie) Hicks (Brenda), of Bardstown, John Wayne Hicks (Sandy), of Bardstown, Mary Diane Green (Johnny), of Mt. Washington, James Dean Hicks (Jane), of Nashville, Tenn., Charles Patrick Hicks (Myra), of Bloomington, Ind., Joseph (Joey) Paul Hicks (Shelia), of Bardstown, and George Ernest Hicks (Stephanie), of Elizabeth, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Stanley was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone.

Stanley proudly served in the US Army as a frontline medic in the Korean War and went to Bellarmine University when he returned before getting married to Barbara and starting a family. He worked 32 years at General Electric in Louisville then retired to his farm in Holy Cross to raise tobacco and cattle for another 33 years. He was a proud member of American Legion post 121 in Bardstown for 65 years.

As a singer, "Stan the Man" sang all over the state of Kentucky and Indiana and performed at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville as well as on WSM's "Midnight Jamboree," started by his idol, the late, great Ernest Tubb. At age 75 he recorded his first album, recorded another one at age 85 and was recording and singing up until his final days with his third CD to be released soon. He was always a crowd favorite and loved performing.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will be a private family service at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be his six sons.

A special thank you to all the caregivers, doctors and nurses, VNA Health Home Care and Nelson County Hospice for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Cross Cemetery Fund in care of Holy Cross Church, P.O. Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037.

A celebration of life will be announced for later this year for all family and friends. Stan the Man is already greatly missed.

is in charge of arrangements.





William Stanley Hicks, 90, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Holy Cross, surrounded by his wife and family members after a courageous fight with cancer. He leapt from the arms of earthly love into the arms of Heaven.He was preceded in death by his parents, William Oscar Hicks and Anna Mae Greenwell Hicks; and two brothers, Joseph Harold Hicks and Charles Robert Hicks.He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Ann (Simpson) and their seven children. William Edward (Eddie) Hicks (Brenda), of Bardstown, John Wayne Hicks (Sandy), of Bardstown, Mary Diane Green (Johnny), of Mt. Washington, James Dean Hicks (Jane), of Nashville, Tenn., Charles Patrick Hicks (Myra), of Bloomington, Ind., Joseph (Joey) Paul Hicks (Shelia), of Bardstown, and George Ernest Hicks (Stephanie), of Elizabeth, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Stanley was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone.Stanley proudly served in the US Army as a frontline medic in the Korean War and went to Bellarmine University when he returned before getting married to Barbara and starting a family. He worked 32 years at General Electric in Louisville then retired to his farm in Holy Cross to raise tobacco and cattle for another 33 years. He was a proud member of American Legion post 121 in Bardstown for 65 years.As a singer, "Stan the Man" sang all over the state of Kentucky and Indiana and performed at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville as well as on WSM's "Midnight Jamboree," started by his idol, the late, great Ernest Tubb. At age 75 he recorded his first album, recorded another one at age 85 and was recording and singing up until his final days with his third CD to be released soon. He was always a crowd favorite and loved performing.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will be a private family service at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery.Pallbearers will be his six sons.A special thank you to all the caregivers, doctors and nurses, VNA Health Home Care and Nelson County Hospice for their love and support.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Cross Cemetery Fund in care of Holy Cross Church, P.O. Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037.A celebration of life will be announced for later this year for all family and friends. Stan the Man is already greatly missed. Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close