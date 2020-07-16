William Thomas Linton, 72, of Bardstown passed away Monday July 13, 2020 at U of L Hospital. He was born Oct. 20, 1947, in Bardstown, a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, and an Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Thomas and Catherine Linton; sister, Margaret Linton; grandparents, Willie B. and Mae Helen Lamar, and Charles Willie and Mary Emma Linton; and nephew, Bradley Butler.

He is survived by his five daughters, Crystal (Brent) Hodge, Iris Michelle (Jose) Rodriguez, Monique Phillips Bybee, Akiyo (Roi) Mase, Tomeica (Ivory) Warren; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six sisters, Wanda Linton, Martha Linton, Shirley Linton, Jacqueline Linton, Carolyn (Joseph) Drake, and Patricia Butler; and two brothers, Kenneth Michael (Kim) Linton and David Wayne Linton.

His funeral service will be Noon Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Rev. Tom Clark will officiate. Visitation will be 10 am – Noon Thursday July 16, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

