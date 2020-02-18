William Wallace "Billy" Downs III, 85, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 4, 1934, in Bardstown to the late William Wallace and Luella Newton Downs. Billy was retired from Salt River RECC as a lineman for over 40 years. He was a U.S. Navy Air Force veteran of the Korean War, was a member of VFW Post No. 121, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years (he passed on their 62nd wedding anniversary) Wanda Louise Culver Downs; 10 brothers; and two sisters.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Crystal Downs (Pam Trombatore) of Stockton, Calif., several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, with evening prayers and Wednesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Crystal asked that in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Billy's memory.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 19, 2020