William "June Bug" Wells Jr. (1939 - 2019)
Obituary
William "June Bug" Wells Jr., 79, of Bloomfield, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Louisville East Post Acute Care in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nancy Summers Wells Sr.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, followed by a home going service at 2 p.m. at Bloomfield Second Baptist Church, 145 Hill Street. The Rev. Joseph Marshall will officiate. Interment will be in Bloomfield Cemetery.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 31, 2019
