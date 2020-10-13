1/1
Willie French
1936 - 2020
Willie French, 84, of Cox's Creek, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born March 29, 1936, in Rockcastle County, retired from Louisville Gas and Electric, and was a member of the Masons, and a member and deacon of New Salem Baptist Church. He was loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff French; a son-in-law, Wayne Fulkerson; parents, Jep and Cassie French; a brother, Bob French; and sister, Pearl Shepherd.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bonnie French; two sons, Dean (Linda) French, and Dave (Reba) French; a daughter, Patti French Fulkerson, all of Cox's Creek; a granddaughter, Mandy French (Rod) Wright; nine grandsons, David (Chantelle) French Jr., Grant French, Grey French, Josh (Whitney) Hatfield, Jesse (Shannon) French, Travis Goldsmith, Cody French, Will Fulkerson and Jason (Leslie) Hatfield; eleven great-grandchildren, Hali, Chase, Landon, Owen, Blake, Easton, Everett, Scout, Jason Jr., Aiden and Zander; one niece; and two nephews.
His funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery. The Rev. Johnny Talent will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
