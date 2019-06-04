Wilma Evelyn "Sue" Parsley Ryan, 78, of Lebanon Junction passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving husband and all five of their daughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. and Hallie Turner Parsley.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Harold Ryan; six daughters, Sharold Moser, of Washington, Rhonda Tinnell, of Bardstown, Pam Larimore, of Upton, Paula McDaniel, of Cynthiana, Robin Steere, of Boston and Melissa Fox, of Lebanon Junction.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m.Wednesday, June 5, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home.
Kappel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 5, 2019