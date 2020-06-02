Winifred "Winnie" H. Sharp, 76, of Cox's Creek passed away at her home Friday, May 29, 2020, with her family by her side.

Winnie was a 1962 graduate of Butler High School and a former insurance sales agent for many years. She enjoyed music, shopping, traveling, antiquing and going to the Legion Hall in Bardstown. Winnie will be remembered for her caring heart and the love she had for her family.

Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Dyer; her son, Michael Dyer; along with her parents, Harold and Maida Headrick.

She is survived by her children, Michael Settle, of Louisville, and Angee Townsley (Brian), of Shepherdsville; her stepchildren, Janet Parker (Jeff), of Georgetown, along with their daughters; and Mark Dyer (Tiffany), of Elizabethtown along with their children; her sister, Sue Ann Grantham, of Louisville; her cousin, Barbara June Powell, of Florence, Ala.; her grandchildren, Jesse Sharp (Tori), Dillen Sizemore, Cole Townsley and Julee Sharp; along with many other family members, friends and neighbors.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is Tuesday 3-8 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Maraman Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



