Winnie S. Downs
1942 - 2020
Winnie S. Downs, 77, of Bardstown passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 27, 1942 in Nelson County, a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Red Hatters of Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia and John T. Boone.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Downs of Bardstown; daughter, Jeannia (Brad) Annis of Lindenhurst, Illinois; granddaughter, Sylvia Alexis Annis of Appleton, Wisconsin; step-son, Joe Downs of Louisville; step-daughter, Gloria F. (Buddy) McKinney of Louisville; two brothers, Tom Boone and Sam Boone both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Summers will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday, July 24, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County, any church, or any charity of your choice.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
