Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winton Don Vernon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Winton Don Vernon, 21, of Bardstown, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was in an automobile accident, and succumbed to head trauma and spinal chord injuries after being airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital. He was a solid Christian and now is peacefully in Heaven.

He was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church where he played guitar and piano in the praise and worship band prior to moving off to college.

He loved all aspects of music. Winton was a fun loving, charismatic, funny, sweet and caring young man that was taken away too soon. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. Rest in peace, until we meet again.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Vernon.

Winton is survived by his parents, Tom and Dee Vernon, of Bardstown; his brother, Paden Vernon, of Bardstown; maternal grandparents, Don and Elsie Matteson, of Bardstown; paternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Vernon, of Arvada, Colo.; aunts and uncles, Dr. Charles (Mary Sue), of Anamosa, Iowa, Gina Klawitter, Denver, Nancy (Kelle) Hickam, of Arvada, Colo., Mark (Kim) Matteson, Solon, Iowa; cousins, Claire (Steve) Butcher, and daughter, Madeleine, of Chicago, Greg (Melissa) Vernon, of Provo, Utah, Rebecca Vernon, of Anamosa, Iowa, Charlie Vernon, of Coralville, Iowa, Ashley Matteson, of Bloomington, Ill., Ian (Caitlin) Matteson, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Taylor, John and JuJu Hickam, of Arvada, Colo., and Eileen Klawitter, of Denver.

A Celebration of Life open house is planned at Bardstown United Methodist Church Life Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In lieu of gifts or flowers please hug your loved ones. Winton Don Vernon, 21, of Bardstown, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was in an automobile accident, and succumbed to head trauma and spinal chord injuries after being airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital. He was a solid Christian and now is peacefully in Heaven.He was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church where he played guitar and piano in the praise and worship band prior to moving off to college.He loved all aspects of music. Winton was a fun loving, charismatic, funny, sweet and caring young man that was taken away too soon. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. Rest in peace, until we meet again.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Vernon.Winton is survived by his parents, Tom and Dee Vernon, of Bardstown; his brother, Paden Vernon, of Bardstown; maternal grandparents, Don and Elsie Matteson, of Bardstown; paternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Vernon, of Arvada, Colo.; aunts and uncles, Dr. Charles (Mary Sue), of Anamosa, Iowa, Gina Klawitter, Denver, Nancy (Kelle) Hickam, of Arvada, Colo., Mark (Kim) Matteson, Solon, Iowa; cousins, Claire (Steve) Butcher, and daughter, Madeleine, of Chicago, Greg (Melissa) Vernon, of Provo, Utah, Rebecca Vernon, of Anamosa, Iowa, Charlie Vernon, of Coralville, Iowa, Ashley Matteson, of Bloomington, Ill., Ian (Caitlin) Matteson, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Taylor, John and JuJu Hickam, of Arvada, Colo., and Eileen Klawitter, of Denver.A Celebration of Life open house is planned at Bardstown United Methodist Church Life Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.In lieu of gifts or flowers please hug your loved ones. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close