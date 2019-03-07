Barbara Jeanne (Hollis) Reese, born on September 1st, 1924, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 24th, 2019. She is survived by her three sons Craig Richard Reese, Brent Douglas Reese, and Scott Alan Reese, three grandchildren Tyler Cannon-Reese, Tucker Cannon-Reese and Emma Hollis Reese, and her three daughters-in-law Hong Wang, Xiao Fang Reese and Poppy Cannon-Reese.Born in Marysville, California, to Berniece and Richard Hollis, Barbara grew up in Northern California with a host of aunts, Gratel (Alban) Serger, Elsie (Alban) Putman, and Marie (Alban) Blazer, and many cousins; she loved her family. Barbara attended secretarial school in her late teens and later married William (Chuck) Howell Reese and lived in Portland, Oregon, before moving to Edina, Minnesota. Eventually settling in La Caada, California, Barbara was an extraordinary housewife who later became a trusted and well-liked employee at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Barbara was a loving, supportive, loyal, likeable, generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person who taught through her actions the importance of responsibility to one's family, one's self, and to daily life: show-up no matter what, do the best you can, keep the complaints to a minimum and the positive attitude to a maximum. Our beloved mother Barbara will always be missed and always in our thoughts. Services will be held March 23rd at 11:00 am at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte House Rd., Sutter, CA 95982. Published in La Cañada Valley Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary