Betty Jean Soule passed away peacefully in Bradbury, California, on Tuesday, February 25 at 90 years old. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she attended Eureka College before a successful career at Bell Telephone Company. She relocated to La Caada-Flintridge to get away from cold and snow and to be closer to her brother, Ed, and his family, who affectionately called her "Jeannie." At 52 she retired and became a travel agent to indulge her love of travel. Jean organized and led group tours all over the world. She would tell us she'd gone everywhere she ever wanted to go. Jean was a longtime member of La Caada Presbyterian Church, serving on leadership teams and spear-heading LCPC's continuing support of Operation Christmas Child. Her on-going service and loving interaction with friends and family were tangible evidence of her deep faith. Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Soule of La Caada-Flintridge, CA, nephews, Ed "Chip" Soule and Rob (Cas) Soule, nieces, Cyndy (Mark) Hernandez and Cheri (Bob) Brown, grandnieces Dani (Steven), Niki, Sami, Katie, Izzy, Sarah, and Emma, grandnephews, Ryan, Rory, and Jake, a great-grandnephew, Brody, and a great-grandniece, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Len and Bessie Soule, and her brother, Ed "Buddy" Soule. Memorial service at La Caada Presbyterian Church Friday, March 6 at 11am with reception immediately following.
Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on Mar. 5, 2020