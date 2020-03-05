|
Elizabeth Louise "Betty Lou" Daugherty, 89, of Sachse, TX, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2020. She was formerly of Glendale, CA, and Tucson, AZ. Betty Lou was born on October 2, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, to Arthur and Florence (Graham) Dacey. She was the youngest, and last surviving, of five children: Arthur, Jr. (died in infancy), Jeanne Dacey, Evelyn Jenner and Helen Elliott. She married Richard "Dick" Daugherty in 1953. Betty Lou is survived by her four children: Lynne (David) Day of Vermillion, SD, Daniel (Debbie) Daugherty of Sachse, TX, Patty Fyfe of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Robert (Nancy) Daugherty of Rehobeth, DE; her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, all her siblings, and her grandson Nathan D. Daugherty. A fuller obituary can be found at: http://charleswsmith-sachse.tributes.com/obituary/show/Betty-Daugherty-108216654.
Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on Mar. 5, 2020