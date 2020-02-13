Home

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
She was the daughter of Shirley Jahelka and Harlowe Jahelka. Cathy was raised in La Caada and graduated from La Caada High School. She began dog training and showing German Shepherds at a very young age. Cathy was the training director for the Pasanita Obedience Club for many years. She was a well known dog trainer in the Crescenta Caada area. Cathy is survived by her mother and father, sisters, Jeanine Jahelka, Julie Thomas, and Carolyn Black, brother-in-law, Bruce Thomas, and nephews, John Black and William Black, and her beloved dog Wynslow Von Der Tetiaroa "Wynnie." A Celebration of Life will be held February 29th at 11:00 am at La Caada Presbyterian Church.
Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
