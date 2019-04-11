|
Dale K. Lepper died at his home in San Diego on March 14, 2019. He was 71. Dale grew up in La Caada. He was student body president of La Caada Junior High and a superb athlete. He was one of two sophomores awarded the coveted football "gold helmet" at John Muir High School; thereafter, as a member of La Caada High School's inaugural Class of 1965, he was the starting quarterback, point guard, and centerfielder (as well as league batting champion). He attended Brigham Young University on a "full ride" baseball scholarship, but later transferred to Cal and then San Diego State University, from which he graduated. After a career in software sales, he developed a system ("The Vital Triangle") of health and fitness for middle-aged men. He is survived by his brother, Gary (Tessa), and two nieces, Meghan and Caitlin.
Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on Apr. 11, 2019