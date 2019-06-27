|
|
Janet Gulizia passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 85 on June 18, 2019 after a short battle with an aggressive form of liver cancer. Janet resided in San Diego, but had been a long time resident of La Caada. She is survived by her sister, her two daughters and their husbands and her two granddaughters. Janet was loved by everyone she met, but most especially by her family, her neighbors and her church community. Services will be held at St. Therese of Carmel at 4355 Del Mar Trails Road, San Diego on Thursday, June 27th at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the in Janet's memory.
Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on June 27, 2019