May 27, 2019 Marea Seastrom passed away on Memorial Day, May 27th, 2019, surrounded by beloved family and friends. She was a resident of Royal Oaks/ Bradbury Oaks Manor at the time of her passing. She enjoyed living in this wonderful community for over 8 years. She made many good friends there.Marea was born in Los Angeles in 1932 to Arthur and Louise Engelhardt. She grew up in San Marino and attended USC for her dental hygienist degree. She met Wes Seastrom, her future husband, at USC on a blind date when she was a freshman. They parted ways and reconnected when he returned from the Korean War. They married in 1956. They resided and raised their two children, Carolyn and Bob, in La Canada. She was very involved in the community from PTA to her beloved Assistance League of Flintridge. She and Wes were also avid USC fans. They had wonderful memories of cheering on their football team at the Coliseum with friends. Wes passed away suddenly in 1993. Marea moved to their beach house on Balboa Island a few years after Wes' passing. It was a place she had loved since childhood. During this time, she enjoyed a relationship with Ted Banz. They traveled and had many fun adventures. She had many friends on the island and enjoyed her years there. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Carolyn (Scott Eben), Bob (Robin) and her grandchildren, Katie (Brent Cassidy), Andrew, Philip (Lacey), Alex, Ryan and Dan. She will be greatly missed by all.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on June 13, 2019