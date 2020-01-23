|
Dr. Marian Brubaker, 92, passed away after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her son David and daughter Ann, and many grandchildren. Marian was born and raised in Utah, the daughter of a physician. She graduated from Stanford Medical School in 1954 and continued her training as an intern and resident in dermatology at LAC-USC Medical Center. Marian was indeed a pioneer as one of the few women in the medical field; she gained further acclaim for achieving an advanced degree in her specialty. She continued her association with USC as a clinical professor in the Department of Dermatology, mentoring many future Dermatologists in the sub-specialty of Pediatric Dermatology. Marian started her practice in La Caada in 1959. She and a group of practitioners designed and built the Descanso Medical Building. She was joined by her partner (former student) Dr. John Honch in 1986 and later Dr. Karen Sherwood and Dr. Mandy Ramani, all of whom are still carrying on her legacy 60 years later. She was a much loved and admired doctor, administering to the dermatological needs of several generations of La Caadans. After her retirement, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of traveling, notably to Egypt and China, and continued her involvement with the Mormon Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rowan C. Ward. A private service was held in Utah where she was laid to rest with her parents.
Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on Jan. 23, 2020