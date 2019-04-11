December 21, 1924 - March 5, 2019 Mary Bronson Potter, age 94, of La Canada, CA., passed away on March 5,2019 at her residence at Windsor Manor in Glendale, CA. surrounded by her family and close friends. Mary was born on December 21,1924 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the second daughter born to Karl Bronson and Catherine (Dunn) Bronson. Mary married Edward J. (Ted) Potter of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on June 29,1946 in Detroit. Both Mary and Ted attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.The Potters moved from Birmingham, Michigan to Deerfield, Illinois in the mid-1950's. There Mary became a substitute school teacher for elementary and junior high school students.In 1964, the family moved to La Canada, CA., where Mary continued teaching until 1980.She was very involved with St. George's Episcopal church in La Canada, including serving on the Altar Guild and volunteering her time at their charitable store, The Dragon Shop. She was invited to join the Assistance League of La Canada shortly after taking up residence there.Mary was a gregarious, caring and witty person. Her sense of humor and intelligence touched all who came in contact with her. She was well known for her terms of endearment, such as "Hi,doll" or "Thank you, sweetheart." Her gorgeous smile and sparkling blue eyes brightened up any moment, no matter the circumstances.A few of the things that Mary loved to do in her free time was playing tennis, swimming, playing bridge and hiking in the foothills with all of the family dogs.Left to honor Mary and remember her love are her three children: Patricia (Harold) Bosworth, Jessica Potter Gallavan and Bronson (Jane) Potter; four grandchildren: Catherine (Michael) Polish, Kyle (Kelsey) Potter, Brendan Gallavan and Evan (Kim) Potter; two great-granddaughters: Harper Quinn Potter and Emerson Potter, identical twins; step-great-granddaughter: Jasper Polish and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward, her parents and her sister, Jayne Goodsell.A Memorial Service will be held on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Angels Episcopal Church, 1100 Avenue 64, Pasadena, CA. 91105, with Father Robert J. Gaestel officiating.The internment will take place in the Memorial Garden at St. George's Episcopal Church in La Canada on April 28 at 1:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to the ASPCA or to the . Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary