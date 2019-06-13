Nancy Wyman, a 50-year resident of La Caada, passed away on May 31, 2019 in her retirement home in Dana Point, CA. Born in 1933 in Cambridge, MA, Nancy moved to La Caada in 1969 with her husband and three children. Nancy was a devoted and loving mother who worked at Citizens Bank, owned a retail store on Foothill Blvd., and was a real estate agent for 30+ years. She was predeceased by her son, Paul, and survived by her daughter, Nancy, her son, Harv and his wife, Kim, her granddaughters, Lindsey, Jessi, Niki & Caroline, her grandson, Kevin, and her three great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Lola and Sidney. Nancy had a smile that could light up a room and a kind, loving heart. Our family was so blessed to have enjoyed her living nearby by for the past two years; we had so many wonderful times together. She will be so very missed. Services will be held at St. Bede's Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 18th at 10am followed by a reception at La Caada Country Club. If you plan to attend the reception celebrating Nancy's life, please email [email protected] Mama, you are forever in our hearts! Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary