Robert Woodburn passed away peacefully on November 6 at the age of 91. Bob was born in Glendale, California, in 1928 and lived within 15 miles of the city his entire life until moving to a retirement community in Torrance just three years ago. He attended Glendale High School and Glendale College where he met his future wife Rosalie in 1950. They married in 1952 and just last March celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Bob and Rosalie moved to La Caada in 1956 where they raised seven children. Bob was a loving father who believed in opening as many doors for his children as possible. Along the way, he volunteered as a Little League coach and Scout leader, helped out with youth programs at the YMCA, and donated time to Job's Daughters, DeMolay and wherever else he was needed. He always took time off work to cheer on his children in the sports they were playing or the cultural pursuits they embraced. Bob was also very active with the Scottish Rite, American Legion Post No. 127, and the Crescenta Valley Masonic Lodge (serving as Master in 1970). He was a longtime member of the La Caada Presbyterian Church as well as its Seafarers group. A decorated Korean War veteran, Bob served as a US Army Corporal with the 2nd Chemical Mortar Battalion during the conflict from 1950-1951. He spent most of the war as a Forward Observer at the front with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders a position for which he volunteered. As a child of the Depression, Bob worked a variety of jobs growing up: Delivery Boy for the LA Times, Bike Messenger for the Civil Defense Core during WWII, Baggage Handler at Burbank Airport, Industrial Grader at a lumberyard, and in high school, manufacturing bubble turrets for B-17 bombers. In 1952, he accepted a job at Forest Lawn where he would work for the next 40 years, starting as a Service Attendant in Glendale and eventually working his way up to Vice President of the Covina Hills park. As part of his vocational training, he attended night classes in horticulture at Pierce College. He was responsible at the time for maintaining 100 acres of greenery in a desert climate. He grew to love what he learned and turned it into a lifetime passion for gardening, blanketing the family backyard with fruit trees and plants of every kind. It was in Covina that Bob really embraced his civic duties. He joined the local Kiwanis, served as Rotary president, was a member of the Covina Chamber of Commerce, a police department volunteer, and held a seat on the Inter-Community Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors. In 1993 he was awarded Covina Citizen of the Year for the philanthropic work he did for the city. Most of all, Bob was a family man. His highlight of every year was loading up the family van with kids and supplies and trundling off to camp in places like Mammoth, Hume Lake, Yosemite, or Yellowstone. This was where he was truly in his element as a loving husband and proud father of seven kids, cooking pancakes for them over the fire in the morning and taking them for long hikes in the afternoon. Since retiring in 1993, Bob devoted much of his time to enjoying his grandchildren, gardening and serving as a volunteer docent at Descanso Gardens, where part of his duties included driving the train to the delight of many a school child. Upon moving to Torrance three years ago, he commandeered a corner of the retirement village to plant his own little jungle. Bob is survived by his wife Rosalie, his seven children Pam (Jim) Lapham, Jamie (Ken) Buckstaff, Scott (Tina) Woodburn, Shari (Morgan) Moore, Linda (Joe) Kmak, Kristy (John) Ballew, and Neil (Irina) Woodburn; his brother Richard Woodburn, 11 grandchildren Kyle Niner, Haley (Jeremy) Johnson, Brittany Ballew, Brett and Logan Buckstaff, Joe, Michael and Kevin Kmak, Davis and Renee Moore and Brice Woodburn. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend their thanks to the loving caregivers who were with Bob this last year and especially to the wonderful Brookdale South Bay community. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the La Caada Presbyterian Church or Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on Nov. 21, 2019