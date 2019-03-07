Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Cree Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Cree

Obituary Condolences Flowers 50 year LCF Resident, Virginia Cree, Dies at 94Long time La Canada resident, Virginia Cree, passed away in her sleep February 19th at her assisted living residence in West Covina. After enjoying wonderful health her whole life, she finally succumbed to Alzheimer's. She was 94 years old.Virginia was born in Chicago but spent most of her youth in Medford, Oregon where she and her brother lived with their aunt and uncle. She moved to LA after WWII where she met her husband, Chuck Cree. They were married in June 1946 and had two children, Ed in 1949 and Janet in 1952.Virginia loved her family, and took a very active role in her kid's lives. She volunteered in all their activities including cub scouts, girl scouts, and little league baseball. She talked her husband into buying a horse for Janet once the family moved to La Canada in 1964. Janet would eventually go onto a career in the equestrian business. Shortly after moving to La Canada, Virginia obtained her real estate license and began a career in real estate that lasted for 35 years. In 1983, her first grandson, Alex, was born. Virginia took a very active role in his life, much as she had with her children. She introduced Alex to his two greatest passions, the drums and golf. She became known affectionately as "Grandmommy," a name that stayed with her to the end. Her husband, Chuck, died in 1984 and she never remarried.Virginia loved to travel and made several overseas trips with her daughter. She also did a couple trips a year with her girlfriends. The annual trip to Las Vegas was her favorite and she always seemed to come home with more money than she left with.Those that knew and worked with Grandmommy always talked about her smiling and upbeat attitude. People would say she'd light up the room when she got to the office. She will truly be missed by those that knew her.Virginia is survived by her two children and their spouses, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the . Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries