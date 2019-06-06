Phyllis Marie Bessenaire of Tollhouse, CA, passed away in Fresno, CA, on May 14th, 2019 from a long-standing illness. Her children were at her side when she passed. Phyllis was born and raised in La Crescenta, CA. She attended Crescenta Valley High School where she was an active student, a member of the school's drill team, and Vice President of the French Club. She was an international student of BYU in Provo, UT, where she studied abroad and lived in Madrid, Spain, for three years while she studied multiple foreign languages. Later in life, Phyllis graduated with a 4.0 GPA and highest honors from Fresno City College in Fresno, CA, with three degrees. She was an active cabinet member of both Alpha Gamma Sigma State Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, and a permanent member on The National Dean's List. Phyllis was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in La Caada-Flintridge, CA, and later in Prather, CA. Phyllis worked for Security Pacific National Bank in Word Processing where she ultimately met her first husband and the father of her three children, David Kurt De Voe of Tujunga, CA. Phyllis had multiple other careers throughout her life, including: computer teacher at Dunsmore and Mountain Avenue elementary schools, foreign language teacher, data transcriber, and medical records keeper. Phyllis loved all animals, people and life in general. Blessed with a warm smile and an endearing laugh, she had many friends and was well loved in return. She had many hobbies, including gardening, painting, writing, reading, genealogy, and sewing clothes and blankets for her children. Phyllis also had a thirst for knowledge, in particular for linguistics, and spoke five foreign languages fluently. She was a proud vegan and lived her life in a way that she felt would reduce suffering for all living beings. She is survived by her husband, Stuart Edward Bessenaire, her son, Daniel David De Voe of San Jose, CA, her daughter, Shannon Marie De Voe Ramsey of Fresno, CA, and her sister, Janet Lee Carpenter of Shaver Lake, CA. Phyllis was preceded in death by her firstborn son, Patrick David De Voe. Funeral services were held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, CA where her son, Patrick, resides. She was interred on June 3rd, 2019. Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary