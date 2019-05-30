|
William Philip Dessert, born in Moberly, Missouri, passed in Glendale, California. Known to all as "Philip" or "Phil", he is survived by a niece, Cathy Madigan, her two children of Laguna Niguel, Ca., and a nephew, Mark Nicholson of Henderson, Nevada. Mr. Dessert was a graduate of Mark Keppel High School (Alhambra, Ca.) class of 1949. He had a long career as a salesman for I. Magnin department store. He was an avid tennis player and a lifelong bridge player, rising to the rank of Ruby Life Master. He passed at home of natural causes, per his wishes he was cremated, scattered at sea. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in La Cañada Valley Sun on May 30, 2019