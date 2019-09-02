Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda Cloutier. View Sign Service Information Mission View Funeral Chapel, Ltd. 133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park Lac La Biche , AB T0A 2C0 (780)-623-1815 Funeral service 1:30 PM St. Isidore Catholic Church Plamondon , AB View Map Obituary

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Amanda Cloutier of Leduc, AB passed away at the age of 85 years. Amanda is survived by her children Paul Plamondon (Althia), Dorian Plamondon, Emilie Rosteski (Wayne), 5 Grandchildren Chantel Plamondon (Condon), Mandy Hunter, Holly Dubilowski (Jesse), Pamela Richard, Adrian Richard (Le-Anna) 2 step sons Allan Denault and Georgie LesBerg, Great grandchildren Mason, Madison, Scarlet, Liam, Verona, Francis, Sonny, sister Bernadette Cote' (Bertholet). Amanda is predeceased by her 1st husband- Aurel Plamondon December 8, 1967, 2 daughters- Aurellie Plamondon October 16, 1990, Marion Plamondon February 13, 2007. 2nd Husband George Cloutier March 2, 2006, 2 step children David Cloutier April 19, 1978, Mederise Cloutier May 20, 1978 Parent Agnes and Phillip L'Heureux, brother Charlie L'Heureux Sept 1, 1984.



Amanda was married at the young age of 19 to Aurel Plamondon. They had 5 children, Paul, Marion, Dorian, Emilie, Aurellie. Lived on a farm north of Plamondon in Avenir until Aurel passed away at a very young age at 34. Leaving Amanda with 5 young children. Shortly after Amanda and her children moved into Plamondon in a very small house. Amanda and her children lived there for a couple of years. Amanda met George Cloutier, he had 4 young children. 2 years later Amanda and George were married. We were 1 big happy Family. Having George and Amanda as our parents was just amazing. They were both the most wonderful people that anyone could have in their lives. Amanda was a great painter and artist in her young years. Amanda loved music right up until her last days of her journey. Amanda was admitted to Extendicare Leduc where her daughter Emilie Works on Nov 5, 2012. Amanda's sister in-law Lucienne Plamondon would come to Extendicare once a month to play music with her guitar. Amanda would roll right up to the front to be by Lucienne to listen to the music.



Funeral Service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Plamondon, AB with Father Michael Ngo officiating. Interment to follow in the St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, Plamondon, AB.

