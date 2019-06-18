On Saturday, June 8, 2019 Amelia Anastasia Reed of Lac La Biche, AB formerly of Kimberley, BC passed away at the age of 89 years.
Amelia is survived by her daughter Shirley (Ken) Partington of Lac La Biche, daughter Maxine (Larry) Haywood of Lac La Biche, grandchildren Tami, Jake, Chris, Kerri, Gwen and Wes, as well as numerous great grandchildren, two great great grandsons, nieces and nephews in Invermere, BC area as well as England.
Amelia is predeceased by her husband Ron Reed, daughter Laurie Reed, grandson Darren Rudd as well as her father James Gillis and mother Olga Chimalowski.
At Amelia's request no service will be held. Cremation has taken place.
Donations to the Cross Cancer Clinic would be appreciated.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on June 18, 2019