Wake
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Buffalo Lake Community Hall
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Buffalo Lake Community Hall
On Thursday, October 31, 2019 Angie LaRose of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 37 years. Angela is survived by her Mother Leah Heron, Step-dad Randy Heron, Father Dennis Larocque, Mother-in-law, Dorothy Malarky and Father-in-law Ken Malarky, Siblings Derek (Alia) LaRose, Darren LaRose, Larissa Heron, Josh Heron, Tyler Heron, Denny Tremblay, Special Sister Tammy LaRose, Uncles Andy LaRose, Ken LaRose, Jerry LaRose, Perry LaRose, Arnold Larocque, Dean Larocque, Aunties Crystal Lawrence, Karen LaRocque and Margeaux Sennesael, Cousin Andrea Larouque, Special Nieces and Nephews Kayda LaRose, Reese Simpson, Trace LaRose, Vanessa LaRose, Liam LaRose and Mathew LaRose, many cousins, other nieces and nephews and so many friends.
Angie is predeceased by spouse Mark Brosseau, Uncles, Henry LaRose, Blaine LaRose, Larry LaRose, Louis LaRose, Harvey Larocque, Auntie Violet, grandparents Grace LaRose, Jake Jensen, John Mathewson, Clara Larocque, Otto Aback and several other relatives.
Wake on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4:00pm at Buffalo Lake Community Hall in Buffalo Lake, AB
Service on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at Buffalo Lake Community Hall in Buffalo Lake, AB
Pallbearers Derek LaRose, Darren LaRose, Tyrel LaRose, Jamie LaRose, Tyler Heron
Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.
Lac La Biche, AB
T0A 2C0
1-780-623-1815
www.missionview.ca
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Nov. 12, 2019
