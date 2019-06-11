On Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Anne Henson of Caslan, AB passed away at the age of 83 years. Anne is survived by her children Clayton (Debbie), Garry (Chris), Brenda, James, grandchildren Jesse, Lindsey, Adam, Chad (Janelle), Kelsey (Hafthor), Jamie (Colin), great grandchildren Miranda, Nikyla, sisters Doris, Olga and Lauretta.
Anne is predeceased by her husband Donald Henson, daughter Krystal Anne, parents Wasyl and Wasylena Purych, sisters Helen, Mary, Kathleen, Venice, Sylvia, Pat, brothers Nick, Steve, John, George, Metro and Peter.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Donations to the Mustard Seed, Edmonton Humane Society or SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on June 11, 2019