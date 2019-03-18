Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beverly Jean (Miller) Ford

August 27, 1965 – March 11, 2019



Beverly Jean (Miller) Ford of Creston passed away on March 11, 2019 in Cranbrook, BC.

Bev will be remembered by all who knew her for her keen sense of humor and her quick wit which was always followed by her great laugh. Her love of family was evident in the time spent and the delight she took in the small things. Bev took great satisfaction and joy in her work at Crestview Village.



She is predeceased by her father, Stan Miller and survived by her mother, Joan Miller of Creston, BC, her sisters Kate (Brian) Scott of Nanton, AB and Elizabeth (Lee) Ingram of Edmonton, AB as well as her 5 nieces and nephews and her 5 great-nieces and great-nephews.

She will be missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Alberta. In lieu of flowers please donate at www.lung.ca



Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service.

Condolences for the family can be offered at:

www.mcphersonfh.com



