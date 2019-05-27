On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Bonnie Lee Forbes of Plamondon, AB passed away at the age of 65. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Daniel Forbes (Plamondon). Children: Daniel Jr Forbes (Kyli) (Red Deer), Jonathan Forbes (Laura) (Caslan), Shane Forbes (Kristin) (Plamondon), Travis Forbes (Lindy) (Plamondon)
Grandchildren: Brett, Kristin, Sky, Rebecca, Jacob, Jade, Zoey, Erilyn, Alexa, Priya, Hunter, Oriah, Harlee, Izabelle, Penelope. Great-Grandchildren: Lily, Asher. Siblings: Lois Trottier, Carol Bonaldo, Rick Clark, Wade Clark, Jan Proctor, Keith Ellefson, as well as numerous friends and family. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents and siblings Sandy Ekeberg, Raymond Clark and Nels Herbert.
Bonnie was a kind, caring and giving lady who always thought of others before herself. Her family was her life. She will be lovingly remembered by all.
By request, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lac La Biche Regional Health Foundation.
--
Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.
Lac La Biche, AB
T0A 2C0
1-780-623-1815
www.missionview.ca
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on May 28, 2019