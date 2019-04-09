Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Bellerose. View Sign

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Barry Bellerose on March 28, 2019, at the age of 63.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife: Marie Bellerose; daughters: Echo Bellerose (Tim), Kira Bellerose, Tiffany Bellerose and Taya Bellerose; siblings: Joyce Tanton (Don), Ken Bellerose (Julie), Garry Bellerose, Clarence Bellerose, Brenda Ewanchuk (Myron), Linda Curtis (Wilson), Mathilda Andriuk (Leonard), and Terry Bellerose; his precious grandson Devlan Bellerose-Tomko; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Brian is predeceased by: his daughter Courtney Bellerose; parents: Joseph F. Ladouceur and Mary Bellerose; siblings: Luke Bellerose, Claudia Bellerose, Delores Bellerose, Sherry Bellerose and Myrna Bellerose.

A viewing will take place on Friday April 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at Trinity Funeral Home located at 10530 116 Street N.W. Edmonton, AB with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00pm.

Interment will take place on June 29, 2019 at the Lac La Biche Mission Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 955 scholarship fund (17603-114 Avenue, Edmonton AB) in memory of Brian would be appreciated.



