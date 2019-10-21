Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Charest. View Sign Service Information Mission View Funeral Chapel, Ltd. 133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park Lac La Biche , AB T0A 2C0 (780)-623-1815 Obituary

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019 Denise Charest of Lac La Biche, AB passed away at the age of 82 years. Denise is survived by her children Emilie (Lawrence) Gingras of Lac La Biche, Rosaire (Joann) Charest of Lac La Biche, Lucille Charest (Steven Donally) of Edmonton, Norman (Kim) Charest of Lac La Biche, daughter in law Eileen Charest of Craik, SK, extended family member Charles (Valerie) Albas of Richmond, BC, grandchildren Monique Pummings of Sylvan Lake, Kevin (Loree) Gingras of Athabasca, Allison (Trevor) Gauthier of Fort McMurray, Lisa (Trevor) Rolph of Lac La Biche, David Charest (Liberty Willard) of Lac La Biche, Allissa Charest (Simon Gervasius) of Edmonton, Michele Charest (Josh Stewart) of Edmonton, Jesse (Karen) Charest of Lac La Biche, Colton Charest of Lac La Biche, great grandchildren Masaii Pummings, Ethan Gingras, Kai Gingras, Daniel Gauthier, Dawson Gauthier, Brohden Rolph, Corben Rolph, Keagan Rolph, siblings Fernand Ulliac, Vivian (Dorien) Aubee, Rose (Cyril) Royer, sister-in-law Elizabeth Ulliac, Jean (Daniel) Bertrand, as well as numerous nieces, nephews & friends. Denise is predeceased by her husband Lucien Charest in 2009, daughter Angele Charest in 1963, son Daniel Charest in 2006, great-granddaughter Kyah Pummings in 2005, parents Helene Ulliac 1969 & Louis Ulliac 1985, siblings Roland Ulliac in 2011, Lucien Ulliac in 2006, Andre Ulliac in 1990, sister-in-law Louise Ulliac father in law August Charest in 1975, mother in law Corona Charest in 1998, nieces Diane Johnson and Nicole Royer.



Prayer Service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Deacon Pat Murphy officiating.



Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Lac La Biche, AB with Deacon Pat Murphy officiating. Interment in the Normandeau Cemetery, Normandeau, AB.



Pallbearers Colton Charest, David Charest, Jesse Charest, Steve Donally, Brohden Rolph, Trevor Rolph.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to;

The Good Hearts Foundation

468 Southgate Center NW

Box 76066





--

Mission View Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Lac La Biche, AB

T0A 2C0

1-780-623-1815

www.missionview.ca

