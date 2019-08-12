Dolores "Faye" Smith, born January 11, 1944 in Mannville, AB passed away on August 4, 2019 in Lac La Biche, AB at the age of 75. She will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by her husband of 57 years, Lawrence "Sonny" Smith; 1 son & 3 Daughters, Roger (Annette) Smith, Glenda (Jack) Dechaine, Shelley (Cecil) Plamondon and Linda (Brian) Smith-Weymouth; 13 grandchildren, Dawn (Dustin) Blondeau, Ashley (Dwayne) Langdown, Kris (Cassie) Smith, Kyle (Tiffany) Smith, Matthew (Amanda) Dechaine, Samantha Dechaine, Nicole Dechaine (Landin Childs), Adam Dechaine, Jared Dechaine, Tyler Smith (Darleen Lee), Jaylynn Plamondon (Devon Craig), Bryan Weymouth (Leasa Lachance), Kylee Weymouth (Michael Pieroway); 10 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Lois Olsen of Irma; 1 sister-in-law Linda Simmonds of Vermillion; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Lillian Simmonds; brothers, Gary Simmonds and Morris Simmonds; sisters, Laura Chartier, Blanche Anderson, Shirley Herrle, and Rita Flinn; 3 infant siblings, Clifford John and Darlene; brothers-in-law Walt Anderson, Bud Herrle, Bill Flinn, Orville Olsen; parents-in-law, Elie and Jean Malbeuf, and numerous other in-laws.
Honorary Pallbearers: Faye's granddaughters.
As per request of Faye, there will be no funeral, cremation has taken place with a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations of the Alberta Lung Association, Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Heart and Stoke Foundation or the Minburn Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Lac La Biche Post on Aug. 13, 2019