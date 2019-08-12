Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Karpetz. View Sign Service Information Mission View Funeral Chapel, Ltd. 133 Sentinel Drive, Sentinel Industrial Park Lac La Biche , AB T0A 2C0 (780)-623-1815 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doris (Eudokia) Karpetz of Lac La Biche, Alberta. Doris passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by her family. She leaves behind daughter Donna (Ken) Dimmer of Sherwood Park, daughters-in-law Beverly Karpetz of Sherwood Park and Joanne Karpetz of Spruce Grove, grandchildren – Les Dimmer, Nicole Forrester, Rene Lamoureaux, Charity Dimmer, Blake Chwedoruk, Kelly Karpetz, Lisa (Mike) Roper, Curtis (Jennifer) Karpetz, Philana (Brad) Watson, Chad (Chelsea) Karpetz, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, brother Walter (Uanna) Yakimuk, close family friend Maureen

She was predeceased by her husband Paul in 2005, five children – Leo Karpetz in 1973, Phillip Karpetz in 2000, Brian Karpetz in 2003, John Karpetz in 2015, and Linda Chwedoruk in 2016, son-in-law Brian Chwedoruk in 2018, parents John and Barbara Yakimuk in 1977 and 1998, and sister Nancy Pullishy in 2009.

Doris was loved by everyone who knew her. She was kind-hearted, compassionate and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Divine Liturgy will be held in the Grassland Community Hall on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00am with Rev. Fr. Dr. Roman Shiyam Celebrant and interment will follow in the Grassland Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lacalta Lodge Benefit Fund in Lac La Biche would be greatly appreciated. Mission View Funeral Chapel are in care of funeral arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.missionview.ca.





